Report: Leicester and Newcastle ready to pay £15m for Dean Smith target, club face fight to keep him

It is claimed that Leicester City and Newcastle United are not the only clubs keen, however.

Leicester City and Newcastle United are ready to pay £15 million for the Brentford winger Said Benrahma, according to The Sun.

Benrahma has scored or assisted 14 goals in 26 games for Brentford this season, and the Bees are said to be facing a major fight to keep him in the summer transfer window.

Thomas Frank's side are currently fifth in the Championship though, and promotion to the Premier League could keep the interested parties, whom it is claimed extend beyond Leicester and Newcastle, at bay.

Even so, Leicester could have Champions League football to offer by then, though regular playing time may be more attainable at Newcastle, where another Algerian Nabil Bentaleb is presently on the books.

Newcastle are said to have an option to buy Bentaleb at the end of his loan spell.

Meanwhile, both of Leicester's Algerians, Islam Slimani and Rachid Ghezzal, are currently being borrowed by other clubs and could leave for good this summer.

Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in Benrahma, who was brought to Griffin Park by the Villans boss Dean Smith, but the move never transpired despite claims they were ready to pay £20m for the 24-year-old.