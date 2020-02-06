Report: Club interested in Liverpool ace deemed a 'proper personality' by Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is reportedly interesting the club where he came through the ranks.

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has emerged as a transfer target for Real Betis, according to a report from Spain.

Estadio Deportivo claims that the 33-year-old could be an option for the Seville-based outfit, who are looking for adequate back-up for Joel Robles next term.

The report claims that Betis' top choice is Antonio Adan of Atletico Madrid, but Liverpool’s back-up stopper - who began his career at the Verdiblancos - is supposedly being considered.

It has also been claimed by the Spanish outlet that Adrian's current Liverpool contract is for two years, with the second year being optional.

Adrian was snapped up on a free transfer after leaving West Ham and was called into action from the start after first-choice Alisson Becker was injured on the opening day of the season.

He has made eight Premier League appearances, stepping up to the plate in the Brazilian's absence, and played a crucial role in Liverpool's victory over Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup.

Klopp compared Adrian to Rocky Balboa after the Blues triumph, telling The Telegraph: "It’s really early in the season and it’s already our third game of the season, so we have had to fight and we did. What a story, Adrian! Like Rocky after he lost against Apollo Creed I think. He kept his nerves.

"I don’t know where Adrian was two weeks ago when we played City. He played an incredible game and made sensational saves. Being ready like he was ready tonight, it was incredible. He showed me already that he is a proper personality in the dressing room. He was maybe louder than I was in the dressing room at half time. He was really on his toes."

Given how impressive Adrian has played a big part in Liverpool's heroics this season, having proven himself as the ideal stand-in for Alisson, it remains to be seen whether the Reds hierarchy would want to lose him.

However, Adrian does hail from Seville and began his career at Betis, so were he to have his head turned by a prospective return to his boyhood club, then that could see Liverpool forced to consider their options.