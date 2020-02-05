Report: 29-goal attacker considering new exit strategy after last-gasp Spurs move collapsed

Tottenham Hotspur missed out on Eran Zahavi on deadline day.

According to Sport5 in Israel, Guangzhou R&F attacker Eran Zahavi is looking for options to leave the club after seeing a move to Tottenham Hotspur collapse.

It was claimed by The Telegraph (Transfer Live blog, 10:42pm, Friday, January 31, 2020) that Spurs made a late deadline day move to sign Zahavi to strengthen their attack.

However, the move collapsed as Spurs just didn't have enough time to push through a deal, which would have been a loan until the end of the season.

Now, Zahavi is considering other exit strategies given that China's league season has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Major League Soccer is thought to be one main option, with Zahavi keen to get playing ahead of Israel's crucial Euro 2020 playoff clash with Scotland.

Zahavi, 32, may not see MLS as the ideal route having just been offered a Premier League chance, but it's all about playing right now – and the United States may be his new exit plan.

A versatile attacker who can play as a number 10 or as a striker, Zahavi has scored a ridiculous 99 goals in 110 games for Guangzhou R&F, having hit 127 goals in 168 appearances for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Zahavi could have been a short-term goalscorer for Spurs, but the veteran has been left scrambling for exit options after his move to Tottenham collapsed – and given his age, it's hard to see Spurs coming back in for him this summer.