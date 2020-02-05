Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: 29-goal attacker considering new exit strategy after last-gasp Spurs move collapsed

Olly Dawes
Eran Zahavi of Israel looks on during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Austria and Israel on October 10, 2019 in Vienna, Austria.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur missed out on Eran Zahavi on deadline day.

Eran Zahavi #7 of Guangzhou R&F celebrates scoring his team's goal during 2019 China Super League - Beijing Renhe v Guangzhou R&F at Beijing Fengtai Stadium on November 1, 2019 in Beijing,...

According to Sport5 in Israel, Guangzhou R&F attacker Eran Zahavi is looking for options to leave the club after seeing a move to Tottenham Hotspur collapse.

It was claimed by The Telegraph (Transfer Live blog, 10:42pm, Friday, January 31, 2020) that Spurs made a late deadline day move to sign Zahavi to strengthen their attack.

However, the move collapsed as Spurs just didn't have enough time to push through a deal, which would have been a loan until the end of the season.

 

Now, Zahavi is considering other exit strategies given that China's league season has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Major League Soccer is thought to be one main option, with Zahavi keen to get playing ahead of Israel's crucial Euro 2020 playoff clash with Scotland.

Zahavi, 32, may not see MLS as the ideal route having just been offered a Premier League chance, but it's all about playing right now – and the United States may be his new exit plan.

Eran Zahavi of Israel looks on during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Austria and Israel on October 10, 2019 in Vienna, Austria.

A versatile attacker who can play as a number 10 or as a striker, Zahavi has scored a ridiculous 99 goals in 110 games for Guangzhou R&F, having hit 127 goals in 168 appearances for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Zahavi could have been a short-term goalscorer for Spurs, but the veteran has been left scrambling for exit options after his move to Tottenham collapsed – and given his age, it's hard to see Spurs coming back in for him this summer.

Eran Zahavi of Israel controls the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Austria and Israel on October 10, 2019 in Vienna, Austria.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch