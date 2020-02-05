'Real handful': Aston Villa loanee compared to £15m star, team-mate loves him

Premier League Aston Villa loaned Andre Green to Charlton Athletic in January and the forward's already impressed alongside Lyle Taylor in the Championship.

Lyle Taylor has already been won over by his new striker partner, comparing Aston Villa loanee Andre Green to former Charlton Athletic hero and Huddersfield goal-machine Karlan Grant.

It looks set to be a season of two halves for an exciting attacker who rose through the ranks at Bodymoor Heath. Green barely got a look in during a disappointing spell at Preston North End but, since swapping Deepdale for The Valley during the January transfer window, the 21-year-old already looks a man reborn.

Two goals in four Championship games is an excellent return with Green inspiring Charlton’s 2-1 triumph over Barnsley last time out, their second league win in just 18 matches.

And Taylor is loving every second of a burgeoning relationship with an Aston Villa-owned forward.

“Me and Dre were a real handful and I have to heap praise on him because he had a tough week with family stuff," the former Wimbledon targetman told The Addicks’ official website.

"For him to turn up and do what he did today (against Barnsley), you can see what his goal meant to him, so it’s a massive, massive pat on the back for him and for the team because we needed that today.

"I couldn’t sustain that level of effort, but Dre did a lot of my running and fair play to the boy. He deserved the three points and definitely deserved the goal.”

Taylor’s very public praise didn’t end there. Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old has drawn comparisons between Green and Grant, the one-time Charlton favourite who has been linked with a £15 million move to the Premier League on the back of some electric performances at Huddersfield Town.

Like Grant, Green is at his best when drifting out wide and using his rapid pace to give full-backs nightmares.

Could he be the signing who keeps Charlton in the Championship? With a pair of fearsome forwards leading the line, combining pace and power, height and skill, Lee Bowyer's side certainly have a chance.

View this post on Instagram Same but different... ‍♂️#G&T A post shared by Lyle Taylor (@lyle_taylor33) on Feb 4, 2020 at 12:05pm PST