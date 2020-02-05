Quick links

Photo: Mesut Ozil reunited with Arsenal loanee on break in Turkey

Dan Coombs
Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session and Press Conference at London Colney on October 02, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal midfielders reunited during the break.

A dejected Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 2, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has been in Turkey over the winter break.

The former German international caught up with on loan Gunners midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

 

Elneny is on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas after being deemed surplus to requirements by former Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

Elneny's message shows the high regard Ozil is held within the Arsenal dressing room.

He is a mercurial, if often frustrating talent, but he carries a presence about him which makes him popular with his teammates.

Elneny, 27, has made 22 appearances for Besiktas this season, including 20 starts, and has one assist.

The Egyptian midfielder may well wonder what the future holds at him back at Arsenal with a new manager in charge.

It would be a surprise if Mikel Arteta handed him a fresh chance next season, but at this stage it can't be ruled out.

Mo Elneny of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on May 16, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

