Photo: Mesut Ozil reunited with Arsenal loanee on break in Turkey

Arsenal midfielders reunited during the break.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has been in Turkey over the winter break.

The former German international caught up with on loan Gunners midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

Elneny is on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas after being deemed surplus to requirements by former Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

Mr. Assist, Is very nice to see you here in Istanbul and I always look up to you to learn from you my Brother , see you soon ❤️@MesutOzil1088 pic.twitter.com/N6UaX041hD — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) February 4, 2020

Elneny's message shows the high regard Ozil is held within the Arsenal dressing room.

He is a mercurial, if often frustrating talent, but he carries a presence about him which makes him popular with his teammates.

Elneny, 27, has made 22 appearances for Besiktas this season, including 20 starts, and has one assist.

The Egyptian midfielder may well wonder what the future holds at him back at Arsenal with a new manager in charge.

It would be a surprise if Mikel Arteta handed him a fresh chance next season, but at this stage it can't be ruled out.