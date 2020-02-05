'Perfect': Klopp raves about £30m ace's January move after surprise Everton & Spurs links

Emre Can was surprisingly linked with Everton in January and was also touted for a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Jurgen Klopp has raved about Emre Can's 'perfect' move to Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window after he was surprisingly linked with Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton and also Tottenham Hotspur.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Can was a £30 million target for Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, whilst Tuttojuve.com claimed that Tottenham were also a club interested in the then-Juventus midfielder.

In the end, Can opted against making a return to England's top-flight and whilst speaking to German outfit Bild, Klopp, who managed Can at Anfield, thinks the technically gifted footballer is a 'perfect match' for his new club. A club in Dortmund he knows very well!

"I am happy for BVB and Emre Can," Klopp told Bild. "It's a win-win situation. Emre is just a perfect match for this club.

"BVB got a top lad, a wonderful, versatile footballer with an outstanding attitude. I trust them to achieve a lot in the Ruckrunde (second half of the season) with Can and Haaland."

Can was perhaps more needed at Goodison Park than at Tottenham because the former were probably in need of that extra quality in the middle of the park last month.

But during the winter transfer window, it's always difficult trying to pull off big deals, especially those which have an element of surprise about them.

Given Can's previous stint at Liverpool, if a move to Goodison Park did materialise then it's fair to say that it would have made the majority of Merseyside stand up and take notice.

In the end, Gedson Fernandes was the midfield player that Spurs brought through their doors, whilst Everton didn't really make any moves and will clearly be hoping to make their noises in the summer.

The Toffees want to push for Europe, and whether they pull off these deals or not, with Ancelotti under their wing, they have to be targeting in the same market as Jose Mourinho's men if they are to get to the next level.