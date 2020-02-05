'Perfect for him': Darren Bent names the London club Jack Grealish should join if he leaves Aston Villa

Neither Manchester United, Manchester City or Leicester City would be viable options according to Bent, who played for Aston Villa himself.

The former Aston Villa striker Darren Bent believes that Jack Grealish should swerve Manchester United, Manchester City and Leicester City in favour of a move to Chelsea.

Grealish has been strongly linked with a summer move to Manchester United, having scored or created 12 goals in 23 Premier League games for Aston Villa this season.

According to The Mirror, the 24-year-old is viewed by the Red Devils as an alternative to the Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

But appearing as a guest on Talksport earlier, Bent suggested that Grealish would be faced with "big, big responsibility" in a transitional Manchester United side.

He said: "I think at Chelsea, I know you've got Mason Mount there, but as I said, personally, Grealish is better than Mason Mount.

"But look who they've got in charge - a young, English manager (Frank Lampard) and Jody Morris. Both of them played the same position as him.

"So if you're going to get any kind of lessons and be taught the right way, like Mason Mount's getting at the minute, you have to say Frank would be perfect for him and I think he'd fit in so well there.

"With the culture they've got going on down there as well and the way they're rebuilding their team, I think he'd fit in superbly."

Asked if a move to Manchester City would suit the lifelong Aston Villa supporter, Bent replied: "He doesn't want him to fall into same category as Foden."

And when a Leicester fan suggested that his side would be a better fit than any of the above sides, the 35-year-old said: "(Wilfried) Ndidi better find about six longs because he's going to be doing a whole lot of running!"

Grealish's assistant manager at Aston Villa is the former Chelsea captain John Terry, who is likely to agree with Bent's suggestion if the England Under-21 international is to move on.