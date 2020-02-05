'He's very confident': Pundit blown away by Aston Villa ace with 'so much talent'

Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish continues to impress for Dean Smith's side.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been highly praised by talkSPORT pundit Ray Parlour.

The 24-year-old continues to impress for Dean Smith's side, having followed up last season's promotion heroics with plenty of high-calibre displays in the Premier League this term.

As a result, Grealish continues to be linked with a move away from Villa Park, The Mirror claiming that Manchester United will turn their attentions to him from Leicester's James Maddison.

The Telegraph claims that Maddison's representatives are in advanced negotiations with Leicester over a lucrative long-term deal for Foxes man - and Grealish is now supposedly in the Old Trafford side's sights.

Ray Parlour, formerly of Arsenal and England, believes Grealish - who outplayed Maddison in the recent League Cup semi-final second leg as Villa reached the final - would be "perfect" for Manchester United.

He told talkSPORT: "He’s a real complete midfielder. We’ve had so many people [on the show] who have worked with him, and they all say he’s got so much talent.

"Going to Manchester United, can he do it at the top level? I think he’ll be fine. I think he’s got the mentality. The way he picks the ball up anywhere on the pitch, he’s very confident in his own ability, I think he’d be perfect for Man United.

"Villa fans want him to stay... but everyone’s got a price and he would be £80million-plus. So it’s going to be a big dilemma for him at the end of the season."

Villa are currently 17th in the Premier League table and only one point above the relegation zone after 25 matches.