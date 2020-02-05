Our view: Rangers already have £4.2m summer deal in mind, and it's an exciting prospect

Rangers have brought playmaker Ianis Hagi to Ibrox from Genk.

Rangers brought in two signings on deadline day, bringing playmaker Ianis Hagi and striker Florian Kamberi to Ibrox.

Kamberi arrives to bolster Steven Gerrard's attacking options with Jermain Defoe out injured, but Hagi is the really exciting addition.

Subscribe

Hagi, 21, racked up 14 goals and eight assists for Viitorul Constanta last season before starring at the Under-21 European Championships, particularly thriving in a dramatic win over England.

His summer move to Belgium with Genk may not have panned out perfectly, but he still registered three goals and four assists in 14 league games – a strong record for a young player in a new league.

Hagi's guile, creativity and technical ability make him absolutely perfect for Rangers right now. They need that extra ammunition going forward, with Hagi different to anything Steven Gerrard already has.

Rangers have hard-working midfielders like Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield, whilst Joe Aribo and Glen Kamara are more technical, but not quite as creative as Hagi, who can thrive on the left or as a number 10 whilst having every trick in the book as well as the ability to drive and glide past players to open up the game.

What's really exciting about Hagi though is the deal Rangers already have in mind. HLN reported last week that Rangers have a €5million (£4.2million) permanent option on Hagi, meaning his loan until the end of the season could become a long-term agreement.

£4.2million is still a considerable outlay, and would make him Gerrard's second-most-expensive signing behind Ryan Kent, but it's hard not to be excited about that prospect, as it's a more than reasonable price for a player of his quality and potential, especially as he's exactly the kind of player Rangers have been missing.

Hagi is one of the top young playmakers in Europe, and having the option to make him a Rangers player for years to come should excite fans, as they will be seeing him develop and - hopefully - improve right in front of their eyes, whilst potentially giving Rangers a route to real profit down the line.

Finding players who can create moments of magic in the final third isn't easy, but Rangers have found one in Hagi. A summer deal is clearly already in mind, and it wouldn't break the bank at Ibrox either. With so much potential to be tapped into, it's not outlandish to be looking forward to his long-term future at Ibrox - just days after arriving.