'One trick pony', 'Missing': Some Rangers fans slam expensive Gerrard signing's display in win

John McGinley
Ryan Kent of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 26 January, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Rangers managed to pick up a crucial win at Ibrox tonight.

Some Rangers fans have been left unhappy by the contribution of winger Ryan Kent tonight after his performance at home to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

Nonetheless, Steven Gerrard's team have managed to come out of the evening with a hard-earned 2-1 victory that keeps them in touch of league leaders and rivals Celtic.

It was a late goal from Ianis Hagi that secured the points, much to the delight of an expectant crowd at Ibrox.

The performance was far from a classic but Rangers won't care much about that. Tonight was all about the three points.

However, Kent was picked out by some fans as one of the misfiring stars on the pitch.

After a stellar first season on loan at Ibrox from Liverpool, the winger was signed on a permanent basis last summer for a fee of £7m (BBC).

 

That's a big amount in the context of Scottish football and while he's had his big moments this season, he's perhaps not performing with the consistency expected of a marquee buy.

He's scored six times and assisted three more in 22 appearances for the Gers this term (Transfermarkt).

It's nights like this, when the lights are up at Ibrox and the pressure is on their shoulders, that you'd expect Kent to be a stand-out performer.

Sadly for some fans, he was a disappointment tonight, not quite providing the attacking threat they needed to break down the Hibs defence.

That he was substituted off while they chased the victory tells its own story.

Ryan Kent of Rangers reacts after a missed chance during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Gerrard will perhaps now have to consider whether it's worth resting the player for upcoming fixtures in order to jolt him into his best form once again.

They'll need him at that level over the coming months.

These supporters have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Kent's display...

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

