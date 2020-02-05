'Nothing has happened': Mourinho comments on 26-year-old Spurs man after speculation

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been out injured since the start of January now.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has insisted to Football London that Harry Kane has not suffered a set-back from injury.

Kane damaged his hamstring at the start of the year, and there has been speculation that the Spurs forward could miss the rest of the season.

Mourinho has now confirmed that Kane is not due back until the first week of May, which would only leave him available for Tottenham’s last two games of the campaign.

But Mourinho insists that Kane’s recovery is all going according to plan so far.

"It’s beginning of May, the first week of May. There is not a setback. Nothing has happened. Everything is ok," Mourinho said.

"He’s having his treatment. There’s no pressure, he keeps going, no setback. I just think that’s my feeling.

"With [Hugo] Lloris we were speaking about February and he came back in January. It’s better not to put any kind of expectations, any kind of pressure. Let it go and let’s see.”

Tottenham have had to reform their attack since Kane was ruled out with injury, after initially struggling for goals.

Mourinho’s men have taken a while to get going in 2020, but their win over Manchester City at the weekend was impressive.

Spurs have brought in Steven Bergwijn to try and increase their goalscoring threat, while Lucas Moura has taken Kane’s spot up-front.

Tottenham are next in action this evening, when they take on Southampton in the FA Cup.