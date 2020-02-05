Quick links

'Nothing changes does it': Some West Ham fans despair after hearing free agent rumour

Olly Dawes
West Ham fans at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham Utd at White Hart Lane Stadium, London England on 27 April 2019.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are being linked with Ignazio Abate.

Ignazio Abate of AC Milan during the Italian Serie A match between AC Milan v Fiorentina at the San Siro on December 22, 2018 in Milan Italy

West Ham United completed a big signing on deadline day, securing winger Jarrod Bowen in a big-money move from Hull City.

However, they didn't manage to bring in a right back, which has become something of a problem position during David Moyes' time in charge.

Ryan Fredericks is only just back from injury, whilst Pablo Zabaleta has struggled in the final stages of his career, and Jeremy Ngakia is only a rookie.

 

A number of right backs were linked with West Ham over the course of the January window – and that leaves Moyes looking to the free agent market if he still wants a new option.

Tuttomercatoweb have now reported that West Ham are interested in signing free agent Ignazio Abate, but face competition from Brescia and Getafe.

Abate, 33, has been a free agent since the end of last season, when his lengthy stay with AC Milan finally came to an end after more than 300 appearances for the club.

Ignazio Abate of AC Milan celebrates his goal during the serie A match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 5, 2018 in Milan, Italy.

The Italian right back is now looking to make his return to action, but West Ham fans don't seem too impressed with the idea of signing the veteran.

Some compared him to other free agent full back signings in Patrice Evra and Alvaro Arbeloa, feeling that Abate is past his best just like those two were.

Others just feel like nothing is changing at West Ham if they're still looking to out-of-work veteran to help them, with some hoping that Getafe sign him before the Hammers make a move.

West Ham fans at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham Utd at White Hart Lane Stadium, London England on 27 April 2019.

