'Not really': Manager suggests £15m outcast was never likely to join Celtic or Watford

Danny Owen
A general view of Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Celtic and Zenit St Petersburg at the Celtic Park on February 15, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic reportedly wanted to rescue Watford and Middlesbrough target Ben Gibson from his Premier League nightmare at Burnley.

Ben Gibson of Burnley during the Carabao Cup Second Round fixture between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on August 28, 2019 in Burnley, England.

Sean Dyche insists Ben Gibson was never likely to leave Burnley during the January transfer window, in quotes reported by Lancs Live, despite claims that Watford, Celtic and Middlesbrough wanted to sign the £15 million benchwarmer.

A man who joined The Clarets in a club-record deal in the summer of 2018 has spent much of his time in Turf Moor collecting splinters in the dugout.

During 18 frustrating months in Lancashire, Gibson has played just 63 minutes of Premier League football and, despite being linked with a host of clubs during the January transfer window, a defender who was handed an England call up just two years ago is yet to awaken from his Burnley nightmare.

 

According to TEAMtalk, Watford were confident of beating Scottish Premiership champions Celtic to Gibson’s signature in the January transfer window but, in the end, no move materialised.

A mooted return to Middlesbrough, whom he captained to promotion in 2016, also came to nothing.

Aitor Karanka, manager of Middlesbrough celebrates with Ben Gibson after the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester City and Middlesbrough at Etihad Stadium on January 24, 2015 in...

Though that hardly caught Dyche by surprise.

“No, not really,” the gravel-voiced gaffer replied when asked if Gibson was ever close to leaving Burnley last month.

Dyche rates the 27-year-old highly but, with Ben Mee and James Tarkowski avoiding injuries or suspensions to start every one of Burnley’s 25 Premier League games this season, circumstances have not been kind to Gibson.

Celtic’s interest came right out of the blue but it must be said that Neil Lennon’s league leaders are hardly overloaded with natural options at centre-back. And their defensive ranks are set to be stretched to their limit as Lennon attempts to introduce a new 3-5-2 system at Parkhead.

Theo Walcott of Everton is challenged by Ben Gibson of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Everton FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2018 in Burnley, United...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

