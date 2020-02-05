'Nooooooo', 'We're stupid': Some West Ham fans fume at rumour about 88-cap international

West Ham United are currently sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone.

West Ham fans are fuming at the reports that Carlos Sanchez snubbed potential moves away from the club during the January transfer window.

Football London have claimed that Sanchez decided to stay put in East London last month despite four clubs gunning for the West Ham man's signature.

It's news that has left the Hammers faithful more annoyed than they already are because Sanchez has been a complete and utter flop during his time at the club.

Given his previous experiences in England's top-flight, where he was relegated with Aston Villa, it would have been assumed that the signs were loud and clear that he was a player that shouldn't have been purchased.

But since his arrival, the 88-cap Colombia international [transfermarkt] has produced woeful performance after woeful performance.

Despite his experience of having played in the Premier League before, and on the international stage, Sanchez isn't exactly a player the West Ham fans want in their team as they are fighting relegation.

What makes matters worse for West Ham and Sanchez is that the club is having problems both on and off the pitch which makes things even worse.

They are sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone, at this moment in time, and the signs are that they are heading in one direction and one direction only.

Here is a selection of West Ham fans reacting to the Sanchez rumours:

Fight for his place think he’s just enjoying earning £75k pw for doing nothing — Alex Bicknell (@AlexBicknell89) February 3, 2020

Carlos Sanchez didn’t turn down moves to Turkey and Spain in order to stay at West Ham and fight for his place in the side D’or the rest of the season - Carlos Sanchez merely stayed at West Ham as we are stupid enough in paying him £75k per week to do next to nothing for the club — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) February 3, 2020

When I read stuff like this.. pic.twitter.com/tdY3fRu97r — WHUFAN⚒ (@WHUlogical) February 3, 2020

Nooooooooooooooooo — hammertime (@barry_usher) February 3, 2020

Oh earn a silly amount of money each week and do nothing for it another blinding buy by those footballing geniuses gold & Sullivan — Me myself and I (@FTLOT) February 3, 2020

He is an overweight liability. It's a disgrace that we ever put him on £80000 pw payroll. — Kevin Mansell (@krmansell1) February 3, 2020

Please no !!! — bev cutmore (@bevcut) February 3, 2020