Quick links

West Ham United

'Nooooooo', 'We're stupid': Some West Ham fans fume at rumour about 88-cap international

Amir Mir
CHADWELL HEATH, ENGLAND - APRIL 02:A TV cameraman films David Gold,David Sullivan and Manuel Pellegrini of West Ham United in the New Training Facility at Chadwell Heath on April 2, 2019...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are currently sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone.

Kyle Edwards of West Bromwich Albion is challenged by Carlos Sanchez of West Ham United during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at The London...

West Ham fans are fuming at the reports that Carlos Sanchez snubbed potential moves away from the club during the January transfer window.

Football London have claimed that Sanchez decided to stay put in East London last month despite four clubs gunning for the West Ham man's signature. 

 

It's news that has left the Hammers faithful more annoyed than they already are because Sanchez has been a complete and utter flop during his time at the club.

Given his previous experiences in England's top-flight, where he was relegated with Aston Villa, it would have been assumed that the signs were loud and clear that he was a player that shouldn't have been purchased. 

But since his arrival, the 88-cap Colombia international [transfermarkt] has produced woeful performance after woeful performance.

Carlos Sanchez of West Ham United arrives at King Power Stadium before the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at King Power Stadium on January 22, 2020 in...

Despite his experience of having played in the Premier League before, and on the international stage, Sanchez isn't exactly a player the West Ham fans want in their team as they are fighting relegation. 

What makes matters worse for West Ham and Sanchez is that the club is having problems both on and off the pitch which makes things even worse.

They are sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone, at this moment in time, and the signs are that they are heading in one direction and one direction only. 

Here is a selection of West Ham fans reacting to the Sanchez rumours: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch