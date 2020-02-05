'No disrespect': Steve Bruce makes comment about West Ham youngster

West Ham United winger Nathan Holland scored against Newcastle United in the FA Cup last night.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has suggested to the Northern Echo that West Ham United youngster Nathan Holland may have already scored the best goal of his career.

West Ham youngster Holland enjoyed the best moment of his professional career last night, as he volleyed home an equaliser for Oxford against Newcastle.

In the dying embers, Holland kept calm and lashed in a shot from the edge of the box to take the game to extra time.

And Newcastle boss Bruce has suggested that the West Ham loanee may never strike a ball as cleanly again in his career as he did last night.

“Then they win a free-kick – I’m not so sure it was one – and they win two headers and the boy smashes a volley in,” Bruce said.

“No disrespect, I don’t think he’ll hit one any sweeter.

“We had a difficult five or ten minutes in the first half of extra-time, but I thought overall the better team won the cup tie.”

Newcastle did manage to get past Oxford in the end, as they picked up a 3-2 win in extra-time.

But West Ham fans will surely be delighted with the impact that Holland made against a Premier League side.

Holland is regarded as one of West Ham’s best up and coming talents, as he has shone for their development side for some time now.

During his time at Oxford, Holland has now made five appearances, as he gets his first taste of regular senior action.