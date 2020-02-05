New report offers daunting update to Liverpool and Tottenham's hopes of signing exciting striker

Liverpool and Tottenham reportedly face a new battle for Victor Osimhen.

According to Le10 Sport, Barcelona and Real Madrid have both joined the race to sign Lille striker Victor Osimhen.

It’s claimed that the La Liga rivals have identified Osimhen as a potential summer signing, with Barca even making contact in January to discuss a winter move.

That didn’t materialise, and Real Madrid - who also allegedly asked about a move for Osimhen in the final stages of the January window - now want him too.

Lille can no doubt sense a huge transfer fee heading their way for Osimhen, a striker they only signed from Wolfsburg last summer to replace Rafael Leao.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a superb first season with Lille, scoring 16 goals in 33 games for the French side whilst also picking up three assists.

In December, Sky Sports reported that Liverpool and Tottenham were among the clubs to be interested in signing Osimhen, with a move to England at the end of the season a possibility.

Barca and Real now pose a huge threat to those ideas. They’re two of the biggest sides in the world, and saying no to either side is very, very hard to commit to - even if other big clubs are interested.

Quick, strong, technically-proficient and already possessing great movement and predatory instincts, Osimhen looks to be an all-round forward with huge potential, and he looks to be well-suited to the Premier League thanks to his mix of abilities.

Tottenham maybe make more sense than Liverpool for Osimhen given how they need another attacker to support Harry Kane, but Barcelona and Real entering the race is daunting update for both Premier League sides.