'Never. Ever': Some Liverpool fans react to what striker has said about them

Olly Dawes
Liverpool fans support their team before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has become a household name at Ibrox.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is likely to be a wanted man at the end of the season, with the goals continuing to flow for him at Ibrox.

A 2017 signing from HJK Helsinki, Morelos has been a star for Rangers, smashing 76 goals in 128 games for the Gers in a stunning spell with the club.

The Colombian has racked up 28 goals in 37 games this season, scoring in the league and in the Europa League, whilst he's now a regular on the international stage.

 

This summer may be the time for Morelos to move on, after three years at Ibrox, and he has been speaking about his future.

Morelos has told AS Colombia that he thinks Liverpool are watching him, believing that the Reds are keeping tabs on him because he's playing for Steven Gerrard.

Morelos noted that there are many Premier League clubs interested in signing him now, but his belief that the European and World champions want him has raised eyebrows.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers reacts after his team score during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The 23-year-old is a quality striker, but his disciplinary record is a major concern, and jumping straight from Rangers to the soon-to-be Premier League champions would be a big ask, whilst Liverpool may not be in the market for a striker anyway with the versatile Divock Origi backing up Roberto Firmino and Rhian Brewster to come back in the summer.

Now, Liverpool fans are reacting on Twitter to those comments from Morelos, believing that the Reds would 'never ever' sign him as he is a liability and a troublemaker.

Some think that Morelos is a 'liability', and a move to Anfield would only happen in his dreams, even claiming that he is seriously overrated whilst one fan would even rather have Mario Balotelli back at the club.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

