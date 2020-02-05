'Never. Ever': Some Liverpool fans react to what striker has said about them

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has become a household name at Ibrox.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is likely to be a wanted man at the end of the season, with the goals continuing to flow for him at Ibrox.

A 2017 signing from HJK Helsinki, Morelos has been a star for Rangers, smashing 76 goals in 128 games for the Gers in a stunning spell with the club.

The Colombian has racked up 28 goals in 37 games this season, scoring in the league and in the Europa League, whilst he's now a regular on the international stage.

This summer may be the time for Morelos to move on, after three years at Ibrox, and he has been speaking about his future.

Morelos has told AS Colombia that he thinks Liverpool are watching him, believing that the Reds are keeping tabs on him because he's playing for Steven Gerrard.

Morelos noted that there are many Premier League clubs interested in signing him now, but his belief that the European and World champions want him has raised eyebrows.

The 23-year-old is a quality striker, but his disciplinary record is a major concern, and jumping straight from Rangers to the soon-to-be Premier League champions would be a big ask, whilst Liverpool may not be in the market for a striker anyway with the versatile Divock Origi backing up Roberto Firmino and Rhian Brewster to come back in the summer.

Now, Liverpool fans are reacting on Twitter to those comments from Morelos, believing that the Reds would 'never ever' sign him as he is a liability and a troublemaker.

Some think that Morelos is a 'liability', and a move to Anfield would only happen in his dreams, even claiming that he is seriously overrated whilst one fan would even rather have Mario Balotelli back at the club.

