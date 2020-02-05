Neil Lennon full of praise for Celtic's attacking duo

Celtic boss Neil Lennon isn't surprised by the success Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths are having so far this season.

Celtic is currently leading the way in the Scottish Premiership, with Neil Lennon's side already on 64 points - which is seven points more than arch-rivals Rangers.

Goalscoring is a huge part of the Scottish giant's game plan, finding the net 68 times in the league which is more than any other Premiership side.

One Celtic player making a name for himself is Odsonne Edouard. The 22-year-old is currently the league's top goalscorer on 18 in 21 appearances, with teammates Ryan Christie and James Forrest both further down the table on 10.

According to Daily Record, Lennon said: "It hasn't surprised me how well they've linked up.

"Eddy is a top, top player and Leigh is experienced and a natural centre forward. I think it suits him to have someone up there with him."

Leigh Griffiths was also mentioned by Lennon, bur the Scotsman has only scored four goals so far this season, which is very much overshadowed by the success Edouard has been having in the league.

The Northern Irish manager is unlikely to care who's scoring, but it could be seen as a little alarming that the vast majority of the Bhoys' goals are coming from the Frenchman - with the youngster scoring four goals in his last three matches.

This sort of goalscoring form will surely be attracting the attention of some unwanted European eyes, so Celtic may have a task on their hands trying to keep hold of the Kourou born striker in the summer.