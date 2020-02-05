Neil Critchley names Liverpool player he heard shouting from stands

James Milner was present to watch the next generation of Liverpool stars last night.

Liverpool star James Milner is a class act on the field and has been since joining the Reds back in 2015.

But it turns out that he's also a very decent lad off the pitch.

With Liverpool on their winter break, the European champions fielded a fringe XI in Tuesday night's FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury Town at Anfield, which they won 1-0.

A whole host of big-name players have jetted off on their mid-season break, but the 34-year-old elected to stay close by - very close by.

Milner turned up to Anfield last night to watch the next generation of Liverpool stars in action, including Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot.

And Under-23 boss Neil Critchley, who oversaw the victory, revealed to the club's official website that he could hear Milner barking from the stands.

He said: "He was very respectful to ask. He said, ‘Can I come in the dressing room?’ and you’re thinking, ‘What do you think? Of course!’

"He has achieved so much in the game because of who he is; he was giving words of advice to the players, he was getting right behind the players, he was vocal in the dressing room and he was animated behind me – I could hear him!

"He was genuinely delighted with how the boys performed and I can’t thank him enough for being here tonight."

As if Liverpool fans needed any more reason to absolutely love the former Manchester City winger, who has been Mr Reliable for Jurgen Klopp down the years and still, at the age of 34, continues to be a big player for the would-be Premier League champions.

Klopp's side have a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, and although Milner has a lesser role this season, starting six league games, the veteran player embodies the togetherness at the club.