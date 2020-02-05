Quick links

Arsenal

Brentford

Premier League

Championship

'Need you; Send £30m now': Some Arsenal fans excited at reports Gunners want London-based star

Aiden Cusick
Arsenal fans cheer during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are among those being credited with an interest in the Brentford winger Said Benrahma.

Said Benrahma of Brentford looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Bristol City at Griffin Park on October 02, 2019 in Brentford, England.

Arsenal fans are reacting to The Telegraph's claim that their side are among Said Benrahma's admirers.

According to The Sun, both Leicester City and Newcastle United are ready to pay £15 million for the Brentford winger, who has scored or assisted 14 goals in 26 games this season.

But the suggestion that Arsenal, too, are keen appears to have sparked excitement within the Gunners' fanbase...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brentford are currently fifth in the Championship, and promotion to the Premier League could keep the interested parties, whom it was claimed extend beyond Leicester and Newcastle, at bay.

Even so, Leicester could have Champions League football to offer by then, though regular playing time may be more attainable at Newcastle, where another Algerian Nabil Bentaleb is presently on the books.

 

But it is plausible that the lure of Arsenal, a move for which Benrahma would not have to leave London, would appeal the to him the most.

Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in Benrahma, who was brought to Griffin Park by the Villans boss Dean Smith, but the move never transpired despite claims they were ready to pay £20m for the 24-year-old.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch