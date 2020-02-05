'Need you; Send £30m now': Some Arsenal fans excited at reports Gunners want London-based star

Arsenal are among those being credited with an interest in the Brentford winger Said Benrahma.

Arsenal fans are reacting to The Telegraph's claim that their side are among Said Benrahma's admirers.

According to The Sun, both Leicester City and Newcastle United are ready to pay £15 million for the Brentford winger, who has scored or assisted 14 goals in 26 games this season.

But the suggestion that Arsenal, too, are keen appears to have sparked excitement within the Gunners' fanbase...

Benrahma to Arsenal yes please. All Algerians epitomise drip in football. Needed at my club — RB + B (@FinesseLikePepe) February 5, 2020

Benrahma - Auba - Pepe



PL defenders really ain’t ready — Sebastian (@fathersebas) February 5, 2020

@m8arteta please bring benrahma took the carpet bro, perfect for that left wing vacancy — Al Ritchie (@Alritchie347) February 5, 2020

This Benrahma of Brentford looks legit... Reminds me a lot of Hazard/Ben Arfa... Let's see if he keeps the level till the end of the season and gets a move — Bookkeeper (@ATBillzz) February 5, 2020

Can’t believe I’m just seeing this Benrahma lad. What a player ffs. How is he still at Brentford? And how much would we cost? — Nick Gada (@nickgada) February 5, 2020

You best believe if we sign Benrahma in the summer I’m getting his name on all 3 Shirts. This guy as an absolute baller. — Sam (@SK_arsenal) February 5, 2020

I would love Saïd Benrahma at Arsenal but for some reason I just want to see Leon Bailey in the Premier League with Arsenal I really believe in Leon. — (@MakhanyaBG_) February 5, 2020

Omgggggg Benrahma and Pepe in the same team, opposition fullbacks would be crying after a match. £30m send it NOW @Arsenal https://t.co/wDuNWRsIhW — r (@coqology) February 5, 2020

A move for Saïd Benrahma would be the LW we have been crying out for. A creative ball carrier with goal threat! His gait and low centre of gravity remind of hazard, so I can see his transition to the EPL being seen less! Great ability to ride challenges too https://t.co/VgSS8SR21F — SalibaSZN (@szn_saliba) February 5, 2020

Can we just do a double swoop for Benrahma and my mate Watkins. x https://t.co/R6NS1lZcyr pic.twitter.com/EolLQm0K0D — ⚪️ (@AllezAfcJacques) February 5, 2020

Benrahma at the carpet https://t.co/xhxgNLePIQ — RK (@RidarKh) February 5, 2020

Pray Arsenal drop a bag for Saïd Benrahma in the summer. Guy’s needed at the carpet, expeditiously. — Junior Maruwa (@juniormaruwa) February 5, 2020

Brentford are currently fifth in the Championship, and promotion to the Premier League could keep the interested parties, whom it was claimed extend beyond Leicester and Newcastle, at bay.

Even so, Leicester could have Champions League football to offer by then, though regular playing time may be more attainable at Newcastle, where another Algerian Nabil Bentaleb is presently on the books.

But it is plausible that the lure of Arsenal, a move for which Benrahma would not have to leave London, would appeal the to him the most.

Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in Benrahma, who was brought to Griffin Park by the Villans boss Dean Smith, but the move never transpired despite claims they were ready to pay £20m for the 24-year-old.