Mourinho claims Pochettino signing has 'amazing quality', suggests he could start tonight

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has only been fit enough to make a limited impact with Jose Mourinho's side so far.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has claimed in Football London that Tanguy Ndombele has ‘amazing quality’.

Ndombele has only been able to make a limited impact at Spurs since signing, due to persistent injury problems.

The French midfielder has been kept in reserve of late now, with Mourinho being very cautious as he looks to get Tottenham’s record signing up to speed.

But the Portuguese boss feels that Ndombele is now edging closer to full fitness.

And although Mourinho has his doubts over whether Ndombele can last a full match, he does feel that the 22-year-old is now capable of starting games again.

"He played well when he came on the other day. He is not with problems now, he is training normally and now it is time, instead of playing 15 or 20 minutes, to play more. So yes, he is a player with amazing quality," he said.

"I don't think he can play 90 minutes. Can he start, and we take him (off) later? Can we see how Dele Alli is? Let's see. If you ask me which team plays tomorrow, I have no idea. I have to wait.”

When Ndombele does get up to full speed and fully adjust to the Premier League, there is great excitement about his potential at Tottenham.

The skilful midfielder has already shown major signs of promise, and his ability on the ball is hugely exciting.

Ndombele does face a tough task breaking into Tottenham’s team though.

Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso have worked well in tandem together, and neither of the pair will want to give up their places easily.