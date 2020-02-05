'What about that': Pundit raves about West Ham prodigy's 'stunning' goal

West Ham United prodigy Nathan Holland scored a great - and important - goal for his loan club in the FA Cup last night.

West Ham United loanee Nathan Holland helped his team take a Premier League side all the way in the fourth round of the FA Cup last night (BBC Sport).

Holland, one of the Hammers' brightest young academy prospects, is currently at Oxford United for the rest of the season.

The League One side held Newcastle to a 0-0 draw at St James' Park last month to force a replay at the Kassam Stadium.

Two first-half goals by the Magpies left Oxford with a mountain to climb but the deficit was halved in the 84th minute by Liam Kelly.

Holland then restored parity deep into injury time with a superb curling sidefooted volley from just inside the box.

SCENES AT KASSAM STADIUM AS @OUFCOfficial EQUALISE IN THE LAST MINUTE #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/igPjGtQgZR — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 4, 2020

"It's Liam Kelly again and what about that for a finish! Stunning goal from Nathan Holland," Keown said on BBC Sport (21:59). "You see what it means to Karl Robinson to get back into this game."

Oxford continued to battle in search of a winner but ultimately Allan Saint-Maximin settled it for Newcastle with a 116th-minute goal.

Despite the defeat, Oxford could hold their heads up high, and Holland delivered a moment of magic to add to his catalogue, all of which seems to bode well for his future at West Ham.