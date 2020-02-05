Cobra: Who is Marisa Abela? Rising actress on Instagram, age and previous roles!

Sky One's Cobra plunges the UK into darkness but unearths a potential rising star in Marisa Abela.

It's always fascinating to get your first glimpse of a rookie actor, taking their first steps into the industry.

Netflix shows such as Sex Education have been praised for unearthing new talent and it's hugely intriguing to see where these rookie actors will end up in the years to come.

Sky's latest drama series, Cobra, also has some new talent among its cast in the form of rising star Marisa Abela but what do we know about this up and coming actress?

What is Cobra about?

Cobra is a drama series that follows members of a fictional British government in the midst of an unprecedented crisis.

When the power cuts out across the entirety of the UK, key figures in the government converge for an emergency meeting in the Cabinet Office Briefing Room (COBR - also referred to as COBRA) in order to work out a solution and get the lights back on.

All of this is set to the backdrop of chaos on the streets as civil unrest worsens with each new day of the crisis.

FILMING LOCATIONS: Sky’s Cobra series plunges these iconic landmarks into darkness!

Meet newcomer Marisa Abela as Ellie Sutherland

While Robert Carlyle of Trainspotting and The Full Monty fame stars as Prime Minister Robert Sutherland in the series, the PM's daughter Ellie, who gets involved in a deadly scandal during the series, is played by rookie actress Marisa Abela.

Marisa's appearance in Cobra is only her second-ever on-screen role according to IMDb with her debut coming in as a child actor in a minor role in the 2008 film Man in a Box.

Since her 2008 debut, Marisa, now in her early 20s, has turned her full attention to acting and in 2019, graduated from the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) where she also took part in some theatre work.

Marisa can be found on social media on both Twitter and Instagram and has a combined following of around 1,300 at the time of writing.

What's next for Marisa Abela?

After her appearance in Cobra, Marisa Abela is set to appear in the upcoming BBC series Industry as a character by the name of Yazmin Yazdani.

The series is only in the early stages of development, however, with the cast only being announced on December 20th so it will be a while before that hits our screens.

Until then, new episodes of Cobra are airing each Friday at 9pm on Sky One with all six episodes in the series available to stream via Sky On Demand and the streaming service Now TV.