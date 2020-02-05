Manager admits reported Liverpool and West Ham target is set to leave

Liverpool and West Ham United have both been listed as admirers of Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has admitted to the Bournemouth Echo that reported Liverpool and West Ham United target Ryan Fraser is set leave Dean Court at the end of his contract.

Bournemouth have been keen to tie Fraser down to a longer-term deal, but now seem to be admitting defeat.

According to TalkSPORT, Liverpool are interested in the Scottish winger, while West Ham were said to have been keen over the January transfer window by the Daily Mail.

Fraser’s contract expires in just five months’ time, and Howe admits that he is expecting the rapid wide-man to depart.

“I think you get to a certain point where you’ve got to be realistic about the situation," Howe said.

“I don’t think there will be a positive solution in terms of him staying with us, but that’s life, that’s football, that’s Ryan’s decision and we respect it.

“I’ve got no bad feeling towards that, every player has the right to do what they want in their own situation."

Fraser actually seems to have been affected by the speculation over his future, as his form has not been particularly strong this season.

Fraser set up 14 goals for the Cherries last term, but this time around he has only been able to contribute three assists.

Whether Liverpool still remain interested now remains to be seen, while a transfer to West Ham would likely depend on them remaining in the Premier League.

West Ham in a battle against the drop right now, with Fraser’s current club Bournemouth also fighting for their place in the Premier League.