'Makes ye seek': Some Rangers fans react to what Gerrard's just done

Jordan Jones is struggling at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers?

Rangers fans on Twitter aren't happy about one decision in Steven Gerrard's Europa League squad.

Gerrard has controversially omitted winger Jordan Jones and the 25-year-old will play no part in the Gers' knockout phase from here on in.

One of the players to get the nod over Jones is winger Brandon Barker, who has struggled since joining Rangers last summer.

Jones has struggled too, but mainly because he has been injured after picking up a foot problem in the Ibrox club's defeat by Celtic during the first half of the campaign for a tackle that also earned him a red card.

Here's how Rangers supporters reacted on Twitter to Jones - who was heavily linked with a move away in the final week of the January transfer window - being omitted from Gerrard's squad.

Jones left out the Europa squad but space for barker and ojo, makes ye seek — scott (@Scottsmith38_) February 5, 2020

Jones seems to have dropped out of the 1st team picture altogether, which is a real shame. Barker and Ojo give me the fear. — Ross Whitehead (@onlyoneamoruso) February 5, 2020

Barker in the Europa squad and Jones isnt ‍♂️ — Dylan McKinnon (@DylanM1873) February 5, 2020

Barker over anyone is worrying — Stewart Dunsmore (@stewartdunsmore) February 5, 2020

jordan jones surely must be thinking what he has to do to get chosen over brandon barker — Dylan Harkins (@dylanharkins123) February 5, 2020

Doesn’t bode well for him, which is unfortunate as he is a good player... — Grant (@Blu3Truth) February 5, 2020

Do not tell me he’s missed out and Brandon Barker is in it. — Harry (@irn_bruu) February 5, 2020

HITC Sport wrote on Wednesday about how Jones's dream to Glasgow has been nothing short of a nightmare.

He has only managed 552 minutes of football in a Rangers shirt - the equivalent of six full games - this season and with this latest omission, it does make you wonder if the Northern Ireland international - who is fit - is on borrowed time.