Rangers

'Makes ye seek': Some Rangers fans react to what Gerrard's just done

Shane Callaghan
5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium
Jordan Jones of Rangers walks from the pitch after being sent off late in the second half during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1,...

Rangers fans on Twitter aren't happy about one decision in Steven Gerrard's Europa League squad.

Gerrard has controversially omitted winger Jordan Jones and the 25-year-old will play no part in the Gers' knockout phase from here on in.

One of the players to get the nod over Jones is winger Brandon Barker, who has struggled since joining Rangers last summer.

Jones has struggled too, but mainly because he has been injured after picking up a foot problem in the Ibrox club's defeat by Celtic during the first half of the campaign for a tackle that also earned him a red card.

 

Here's how Rangers supporters reacted on Twitter to Jones - who was heavily linked with a move away in the final week of the January transfer window - being omitted from Gerrard's squad.

HITC Sport wrote on Wednesday about how Jones's dream to Glasgow has been nothing short of a nightmare.

He has only managed 552 minutes of football in a Rangers shirt - the equivalent of six full games - this season and with this latest omission, it does make you wonder if the Northern Ireland international - who is fit - is on borrowed time.

Jordan Jones of Rangers is seen in action during the pre season friendly match between Rangers and Oxford United at Ibrox Stadium on July 07, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

