Liverpool player admits he thinks Klopp has a 'problem' at Anfield now

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool youngsters progressed in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury Town last night.

Curtis Jones has admitted to Liverpool’s official website that he thinks Jurgen Klopp has a problem at Anfield now, following his side’s FA Cup win last night.

Klopp gave Liverpool’s youngsters a chance to impress against Shrewsbury Town yesterday, and they seized the opportunity.

Liverpool ran out 1-0 winners to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup, with some standout performances on display.

Jones, Neco Williams and Harvey Elliott all did their chances of earning more regular selections at Anfield no harm.

And Jones claims that he thinks Klopp will have a problem picking a team for Liverpool’s next FA Cup match against Chelsea now.

“We’ve got Chelsea next and I think a lot of the boys have given the manager a problem to pick a side really,” Jones, who captained Liverpool yesterday, said.

“I think all the boys put in a great shift and showed character, belief and everything that the manager looks for in his players.”

Klopp is likely to utilise more first-team players against Chelsea, after Liverpool progressed, but Jones may well have a chance of starting.

The attacking midfielder is really starting to make a name for himself, as he looks so confident in possession.

Jones has already made seven senior appearances for Liverpool this term, and it seems likely he will be given even more game time before the season is over.