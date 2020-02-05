Quick links

Liverpool's 'next Lucas Leiva' speaks out on his first-team ambitions

Pedro Chirivella of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on February 04, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella put in an impressive display in the Reds midweek victory.

Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella put in a superb display for the Reds as they progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

With Jurgen Klopp's side having played out a 2-2 draw with Shrewsbury in the fourth round, Under-23s boss Neil Critchley was in the dugout for the replay at Anfield.

Chirivella once again bossed the midfield as the young Liverpool side recorded a 1-0 win over the Shrews, courtesy of a Ro-Shaun Williams own goal.

The 22-year-old has now played in all three of Liverpool’s FA Cup games and also featured in the team’s three League Cup fixtures.

 

 

Although his contract on Merseyside expires in the summer, Chirivella appears to be fulfilling his promise and the player himself feels he's getting close to first-team level.

"Mentally I feel ready. I train every day with the first team and I feel I am getting closer to the level (required of a Liverpool player)," Chirivella is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying.

"I came (to the club) very early, when I was only 17, and maybe I was not ready yet. Now I feel I am getting there. I am getting very good feedback from the players. My mentality has changed and hopefully I can carry on."

Chirivella has been earning comparisons with Liverpool cult hero Lucas Leiva this year:

And was even praised by the Brazilian on social media:

Up next for Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup is Chelsea at Anfield on 5 March - will Klopp keep the faith with his youngsters in the cup?

