Liverpool's 'next Lucas Leiva' speaks out on his first-team ambitions

Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella put in a superb display for the Reds as they progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

With Jurgen Klopp's side having played out a 2-2 draw with Shrewsbury in the fourth round, Under-23s boss Neil Critchley was in the dugout for the replay at Anfield.

Chirivella once again bossed the midfield as the young Liverpool side recorded a 1-0 win over the Shrews, courtesy of a Ro-Shaun Williams own goal.

The 22-year-old has now played in all three of Liverpool’s FA Cup games and also featured in the team’s three League Cup fixtures.

Although his contract on Merseyside expires in the summer, Chirivella appears to be fulfilling his promise and the player himself feels he's getting close to first-team level.

"Mentally I feel ready. I train every day with the first team and I feel I am getting closer to the level (required of a Liverpool player)," Chirivella is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying.

"I came (to the club) very early, when I was only 17, and maybe I was not ready yet. Now I feel I am getting there. I am getting very good feedback from the players. My mentality has changed and hopefully I can carry on."

Chirivella has been earning comparisons with Liverpool cult hero Lucas Leiva this year:

He is our next lucas leiva. — Kai (@kaiYnwa) February 4, 2020

He does play like Lucas Leiva. The way he runs and everything — Abel (@AbdulTnHassan) February 5, 2020

Great Result that for the redmen. All the young lads did well. Great Goal from Jones. Lallana was great but my MOM was Chirivella. Passed well, broke up attacks. Linked the defence to midfield attacks. Very impressive.. reminded me a bit of Lucas Leiva — John fletcher (@ijfletcher) January 5, 2020

Chirivella is Lucas Leiva with speed and better passing range — Shellington Levi (@hitmansonline) January 5, 2020

Pedro Chirivella really is Lucas Leiva redux #LFCEVE — Daniel Tyler Gill (@Gilly200e) January 5, 2020

Chirivella reminds me of Lucas Leiva. #LFC — Taylor (@TaylorBrown98) January 5, 2020

Chirivella is Lucas Leiva in disguise I’m sure — ... (@LFC922) January 5, 2020

And was even praised by the Brazilian on social media:

What a performance @pedrochb97 !! Muy bien amigo — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) January 5, 2020

Up next for Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup is Chelsea at Anfield on 5 March - will Klopp keep the faith with his youngsters in the cup?