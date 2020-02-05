Liverpool ace says there was 'no chance' he was being subbed

Adam Lewis played through an injury for Liverpool last night.

Adam Lewis has revealed that there was 'no chance' of him coming off during Liverpool's win over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

The Reds moved into the last 16 of the FA Cup despite fielding their youngest-ever first XI.

With an average age of 19, Liverpool, whose first-team players are on their winter break, beat the League One side at Anfield 1-0 with their Under-23 team to book a fifth-round tie against Chelsea.

The promising Melwood left-back picked up a knock in the first-half, but Lewis has revealed that he was never in a million years going to come off.

He said to LFC TV: "There was no chance of me getting off that pitch. It’s a dream come true and whether I’m injured or not, I’m carrying on.”

Lewis's comments speak volumes about his mentality.

This is clearly a very motivated and driven player and one who didn't want to be left behind from what was a momentous night for Neil Critchley's side.

Fitness permitting, the 20-year-old left-back will be determined to keep his place for the Chelsea game, but Andy Robertson and all the other heavy hitters will be back at Melwood by then.

Senior boss Jurgen Klopp took a bit of criticism for sitting out last night's game, but it wouldn't be a good look if he rests his biggest and best players against the Stamford Bridge club later this month.