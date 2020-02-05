Quick links

Liverpool ace says there was 'no chance' he was being subbed

Shane Callaghan
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Adam Lewis of Liverpool in action during the PL2 game at The Kirkby Academy on September 15, 2018 in Kirkby, England.
Adam Lewis played through an injury for Liverpool last night.

Liverpool FC midfielder Adam Lewis (46) looks inside during a club friendly between Liverpool FC and Sevilla FC on July 21, 2019, at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Adam Lewis has revealed that there was 'no chance' of him coming off during Liverpool's win over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

The Reds moved into the last 16 of the FA Cup despite fielding their youngest-ever first XI.

With an average age of 19, Liverpool, whose first-team players are on their winter break, beat the League One side at Anfield 1-0 with their Under-23 team to book a fifth-round tie against Chelsea.

The promising Melwood left-back picked up a knock in the first-half, but Lewis has revealed that he was never in a million years going to come off.

 

He said to LFC TV: "There was no chance of me getting off that pitch. It’s a dream come true and whether I’m injured or not, I’m carrying on.”

Lewis's comments speak volumes about his mentality.

This is clearly a very motivated and driven player and one who didn't want to be left behind from what was a momentous night for Neil Critchley's side.

Fitness permitting, the 20-year-old left-back will be determined to keep his place for the Chelsea game, but Andy Robertson and all the other heavy hitters will be back at Melwood by then.

Senior boss Jurgen Klopp took a bit of criticism for sitting out last night's game, but it wouldn't be a good look if he rests his biggest and best players against the Stamford Bridge club later this month.

Adam Lewis of Liverpool during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park on July 11, 2019 in Birkenhead, England.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

