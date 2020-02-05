Leeds talent who left for rivals returns to watch U18s at Old Trafford

Connor Leak-Blunt left Leeds United to join Sheffield United earlier this season.

The recently-departed Leeds United midfielder Connor Leak-Blunt was back watching his former teammates in Youth Cup action on Wednesday.

Leak-Blunt left Leeds to join Sheffield United earlier this season, just months after he signed a new three-year deal at the club at which his father, Jason, used to coach.

But the teenager posted a video from Old Trafford, where the Whites' Under-18s were playing Manchester United, earlier.

Sheffield United's Connor Leak-Blunt travels to watch Leeds' U18s at Old Trafford. He left the Whites earlier this season. pic.twitter.com/7BtQcJ989Y — Footballer Instagram Stories (@BallerStories) February 5, 2020

Leeds fell to a 1-0 defeat to their rivals from across the Pennines, with a Dillon Hoogewerf header settling the tie around the hour mark.

The young Whites striker Henri Kumwenda was later sent off for a second bookable offence to make the visitors' task even harder.

Leak-Blunt's former teammates, Cooper Skerry, Aaron Pilkington, Kris Moore, Charlie Cresswell, Dane Burlace, Nohan Kenneh, Jake Jenkins, Cole Gibbon, Stuart McKinstry, Niklas Haugland and Kumwenda all started for Leeds in Greater Manchester.

The Whites were impressively backed by around 1,500 travelling supporters, drawing praise from the first-team striker Patrick Bamford on Twitter afterwards.

Wow some club, some set of fans https://t.co/fh6pwGYekS — Patrick Bamford (@Patrick_Bamford) February 5, 2020