John Achterberg reacts to Liverpool win on Twitter

The Liverpool youngsters did their club proud on Tuesday night.

Well, Liverpool booked an FA Cup tie with Chelsea on Tuesday night using their Under-23 team more or less.

The Reds beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0 at Anfield in a replay to move into the fifth round of the competition.

With it being a winter break for Liverpool, virtually all of their first-team players - including Jurgen Klopp - have been given time off.

Therefore, Klopp allowed Under-23 manager Neil Critchley to oversee yesteday's win over the lower-league side, which was achieved by the club's youngest-ever first XI.

Critchley named no fewer than seven teenage outfield players in the starting lineup, with an average age of just 19 years and 102 days.

Despite their collective inexperience at senior level, the Liverpool gems had enough to see of Shrewsbury and received a standing ovation at Anfield afterwards.

Here's how Klopp's senior goalkeeping coach John Achterberg reacted to the win on Twitter:

Top win of the boys @lfc great performance result well done all staf players of the u23 team clean sheet #LIVSHR pic.twitter.com/lEAEMyV73H — John Achterberg (@1JohnAchterberg) February 4, 2020

Klopp got a bit of flack for seemingly disrespecting the competition by not turning up for it, but clearly he left the matter in capable hands.

But with Chelsea on the horizon, Liverpool, going for a treble this season, won't get away with playing the academy boys against Frank Lampard's side.