Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

John Achterberg reacts to Liverpool win on Twitter

Shane Callaghan
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Liverpool U23 manager Neil Critchley during the Liverpool v West Ham United PL2 game at The Kirkby Academy on September 2, 2018 in Kirkby, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Liverpool youngsters did their club proud on Tuesday night.

Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury at Anfield on February 4, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Well, Liverpool booked an FA Cup tie with Chelsea on Tuesday night using their Under-23 team more or less.

The Reds beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0 at Anfield in a replay to move into the fifth round of the competition.

With it being a winter break for Liverpool, virtually all of their first-team players - including Jurgen Klopp - have been given time off.

Therefore, Klopp allowed Under-23 manager Neil Critchley to oversee yesteday's win over the lower-league side, which was achieved by the club's youngest-ever first XI.

 

Critchley named no fewer than seven teenage outfield players in the starting lineup, with an average age of just 19 years and 102 days.

Despite their collective inexperience at senior level, the Liverpool gems had enough to see of Shrewsbury and received a standing ovation at Anfield afterwards.

Here's how Klopp's senior goalkeeping coach John Achterberg reacted to the win on Twitter:

Klopp got a bit of flack for seemingly disrespecting the competition by not turning up for it, but clearly he left the matter in capable hands.

But with Chelsea on the horizon, Liverpool, going for a treble this season, won't get away with playing the academy boys against Frank Lampard's side.

Liverpool's English midfielder James Milner (C) watches from his seat during the English FA Cup fourth round reply football match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch