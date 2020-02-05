Jay Spearing praises Liverpool ace who showed Shrewsbury he's 'not here to mess about'

Liverpool youngsters thrived once again in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

Jay Spearing has praised Liverpool trio Curtis Jones, Neco Willaims and Pedro Chirivella for their performance in the FA Cup win against Shrewsbury Town last night,

As posted on Soccer Analysis's YouTube account, former Liverpool player, Spearing, felt that Chirivella showed the League One side that he's 'not here to mess about', as he praised him for how he got 'stuck in' during the game.

"It was really good," said Spearing. "I think him [Jones showed leadership]. I thought Neco Williams at right-back. I thought he was outstanding. He had a few chances as well. I think Chirivella in midfield, he got stuck in and showed Shrewsbury 'look, we're not here to mess about, we are here to make a statement and we are here to enjoy our night'.

"Every single one of them. It was a team performance. It was outstanding from start to end."

The stock of these Liverpool youngsters is only rising and after criticism about Jurgen Klopp's absence heading into his game, he'll be happy that his players have done the job on the field of play.

In the League Cup, and now the FA Cup, Klopp has selected a number of his younger players, and whether it be against Arsenal or Everton, they have delivered.

But the games will get tougher for Liverpool in the FA Cup because they face off against fellow Premier League side, Chelsea, in the next round.

Whilst Frank Lampard has also played his youngsters during this competition, there's no doubt he'll want to win some silverware and he'll see this as an ideal match.

Therefore, it'll be interesting to see how many youngsters will face off against Lampard's men, or whether Klopp will mix it up like he previously has done by playing the likes of Adam Lallana, James Milner and Divock Origi with the kids.