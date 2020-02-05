Jake Livermore comments on West Brom's new signings

Callum Robinson, Kamil Grosicki and Lee Peltier all joined West Brom in January.

Out of the three new signings, Callum Robinson was the only player to start against Luton Town in West Brom's 2-0 win in the Championship.

Senior Baggies figure Jake Livermore has told WBA TV that he feels the new additions will give West Brom a boost going into the back end of the season.

"We’ve had a boost with the boys we have brought into the building. I think they will be great for us," the 30-year-old stated.

"I think the new lads have been brilliant so far at the club."

As mentioned, Robinson made his debut against Luton at the beginning of the month, the 25-year-old failed to score in his first appearance but was very active, having a total of six shots and completing 85% of his passes.

The former Hull winger Kamil Grosicki was in good form for the Tigers, scoring seven goals in 28 Championship matches - so the Baggies fans will be hoping their new Polish 31-year-old can hit the ground running at the Hawthorns.

However, with Lee Peltier being 33 years old, you have to wonder how much game time Slaven Bilic will give the full-back, especially with Nathan Ferguson's failed move to Crystal Palace meaning the 19-year-old will now be staying at the Championship side.

None of the new boys is yet to make a massive impact on matchdays, but they are clearly working hard on the training ground to be getting praise from a senior player like Livermore. If nothing else, at least these additions will create some competition for places between the Baggies players.