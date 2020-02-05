'It's a sign': Joao Sacramento shares what he's noticed at Spurs that he's so pleased about

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side pick up three points at the weekend, with Steven Bergwijn on the scoresheet.

Tottenham Hotspur assistant boss Joao Sacramento has told the club’s official website that he was delighted with the way the squad celebrated Steven Bergwijn’s goal against Manchester City.

Spurs picked up a 2-0 victory over City at the weekend, with Bergwijn starting his Tottenham career in style.

The Dutch winger chested the ball down and volleyed home to put Tottenham on their way to the three points.

Bergwijn was mobbed in the celebrations, with Tottenham’s substitutions running on to the pitch to congratulate him.

And Sacramento felt as if Spurs players showed real togetherness on Sunday.

“Only the people who work with us every day knows how hard these guys work and how united they are,” the assistant boss said.

“If you look at the way they celebrated the goal and you see a sub player and a non-squad player celebrating with them, it’s a sign this group is united and they deserve the win.”

Spurs’s win has pushed them to within four points of the Champions League spots, with Jose Mourinho’s men now closing the gap dramatically.

Tottenham are next in action this evening in the FA Cup, when they take on Southampton.