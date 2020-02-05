Is Mr Tumble Dead? CBeebies star Justin Fletcher becomes victim to death hoax

CBeebies star Justin Fletcher, aka Mr Tumble, has been at the centre of a cruel death hoax.

Celebrity deaths are never pleasant, especially if the actor or musician has been present in our lives from childhood.

It can be a real sucker punch for fans of the celebrity in question, with 2016 regarded as one of the worst for celebrity deaths in recent years.

Fans of CBeebies actor and comedian Justin Fletcher, best known as his character Mr Tumble from the TV show Something Special, have recently been on the receiving end of such a scare but not all is as it seems with the reports of his death.



Mr Tumble's 'death' leaves fans in shock

Fans of CBeebies star Justin Fletcher have been left in shock after online reports revealed that the Mr Tumble actor had died.

The news emerged on February 4th and has quickly been spread around social media with fans saddened to learn of Fletcher's alleged passing.

Many fans who grew up with the show Something Special were quick to post tributes and share their condolences.

However, fans will be pleased to know that not all is as it seems with the reports of his death.

It's just a hoax

The initial reports of Justin Fletcher's alleged passing appear to come from the hoax sites nairaland.com, deaddeath.com and gumroad.com, it is understood that these reports are false.

While the sites mentioned first posted reports of Justin Fletcher's death, it appears that reaction on social media has driven the story further.

Thankfully for fans, Justin Fletcher is alive and well and so too is the 49-year-old actor's character Mr Tumble as...

A new series of Something Special has just arrived

That's right, after first hitting our screens back in 2003, Something Special has returned for its 12th series in 2020 with the first episode arriving on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer on February 3rd.