'I'm sure Sunderland fans': Simon Jordan sends Newcastle fans warning, makes takeover claim

Newcastle United, Middlesbrough and Sunderland are spread across England's top three divisions.

Simon Jordan has seemingly suggested that Newcastle fans should be grateful to be in their current position because he claims that Sunderland and Middlesbrough fans would 'bite your hands off' to be in their situation under the 'dreadful' Mike Ashley and playing Premier League football.

Speaking to White and Sawyer on TalkSport (04/02/20 at 10:55 am), the former Palace owner also claimed that he doesn't think Newcastle's rumoured takeover will happen, as he is 'sure' that Sunderland fans would swap places, owner included, with their rivals if they had the chance.

“I know people will turn around and say Mike Ashley with Newcastle. Well, he doesn't represent anything,” Jordan told TalkSport. “All he represents is Sports Director and ultimately no understanding of us.

“You are the only team in the North East that's in the Premier League! I am sure the Sunderland fans will bite your arms off at your wrists to have some of your dreadful experiences right now. I am sure the Middlesbrough fans, who have a brilliant chairman in Steve Gibson, would bite your hands off to have this dreadful person running their football club whilst they reside in the Premier League.

“We have got to get context. There is a sense of entitlement at a new generation of football fans that comes from social media that says they can say and do as they want.

“I don't think Mike, without getting too into detail, I don't think he pulls out of deals. I don't think people put a cheque on the table for him to do a deal – I might be wrong, but I don't think this deal will happen.”

It's that time of year again where takeover talks are hovering over St James' Park, as a potential Saudi Arabian consortium. is being linked, as reported by The Chronicle.

The Newcastle fans won't believe anything they read until they see for their own eyes that their current owner is no longer in charge of the club - they have been waiting 10 years for that.

Under his stewardship, the Magpies have fallen into the second-tier of English football on two occasions, whilst their rivals are sitting in the third-tier.

Whilst Newcastle have had their share of problems, both on and off the field, it perhaps isn't as disastrous as it has been at the Stadium of Light, where the fans are looking for the light at the end of the tunnel in League One.

Either way, football can be a funny old game and things can change in a pretty dramatic fashion at the turn of a switch, but one thing is for sure, Newcastle and Sunderland fans want changes at the top.