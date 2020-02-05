Ian Wright says one Arsenal player is much better under Arteta

The Arsenal midfielder does look a stronger player these days.

Ian Wright has hailed the transformation of Granit Xhaka at Arsenal.

The much-maligned Switzerland international has started and finished six of the seven Premier League games that Mikel Arteta has overseen since taking charge of the Gunners in December.

Xhaka, a £35 million signing in 2016, is clearly a big player for the new Arsenal boss and he is slowly but surely starting to win back some fans.

Earlier in the season, the former Borussia Monchengladbach player was booed off the field at the Emirates and later stripped of the captaincy by Unai Emery.

It resulted in Emery dropping Xhaka and a lot of the supporters turning against him, having reportedly cursed at them that day in the Emirates.

On Sunday, the Arsenal midfielder shielded Arteta's back four well in the 0-0 draw at Burnley, and looked a danger with his range of passing as always, setting up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a goalscoring chance.

A regular under Arsene Wenger for two years, Xhaka seems to be getting his swagger back and club legend Wright remarked that he - and Shkodran Mustafi - were looking better and better under the Spanish coach.

He told BBC 5 Live Sport: "He’s turned Xhaka right around. Xhaka has improved under him. He’s got something out of Mustafi, Mustafi played well against Burnley the other day."