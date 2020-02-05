Ian Wright criticises Arsenal player who's not trying hard enough

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe set the club back a record transfer fee when he was brought to the Emirates Stadium.

Ian Wright has told BBC Radio Five Live that he wants to see Nicolas Pepe play more at Arsenal, but the winger must show more energy.

Pepe became Arsenal’s record signing in the summer, but things haven’t really worked out for him at the Emirates Stadium so far.

The Ivorian has only looked a threat in patches, and he has often been left on the substitutes’ bench since making the move to North London.

And Wright has now questioned whether Pepe is actually showing enough desire to break into Arsenal’s team on regular basis.

"We definitely need more out of him, I'd like to see him play more and getting the creative players ramming the ball down his throat to get him taking on players,” the Gunners legend said.

"In Arsenal's current state in respect of money we cannot afford to pay that kind of money for somebody and three managers now are not really sold.

"That can't happen, we're not in that luxurious position. Whatever happens we've got to get a tune out of Pepe and quick.

"I don't want to move him on, I want him to understand what he means and what he was bought for. When I watch him I'm not seeing drive and energy and desire.

"Three managers have benched him. One left him out when we needed a goal, there's got to be something they're not seeing.

"I'm not seeing enough movement from him, not seeing enough hunger from him to want to make something happen and he needs to start doing that because questions are starting to be asked.”

Pepe did not even make it off the bench for Arsenal in their last match against Burnley, which finished as a 0-0 draw.

The fact that arsenal were chasing a goal put did not bring on Pepe is a rather damning indictment of his first few months at the club.

Pepe has scored just three Premier League goals all season and claimed two assists.

The 24-year-old could next be in action for Arsenal in two weekends’ time, when they take on Newcastle United.