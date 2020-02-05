'I like this a lot': Some Arsenal fans react after hearing January move for 22-year-old failed

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Lille defender Gabriel.

Arsenal snapped up two new defenders in the January transfer window, aiding Mikel Arteta at least until the end of the season.

Flamengo centre back Pablo Mari and Southampton right back Cedric Soares have both arrived on loan until the end of the season, with permanent moves available.

Cedric offers depth behind Hector Bellerin, whilst Mari brings some balance to Arteta's back line given that he is left-footed – a highly desirable feature for a team that plays out from the back.

Mari is a bit of a punt at this point, and it seems that Arsenal did have another target in mind for that left-sided centre back role – Lille star Gabriel.

Le10 Sport reported earlier this week that Arsenal and Everton had both made a series of offers for the Brazilian, but Lille just wouldn't budge – and have now handed him a new deal.

That may be to maximise the money Lille can bring in this summer, as The Sun claim that Arsenal are still keen to launch a £30million move for him at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has become a regular for Lille after loan spells at Bastia and Dinamo Zagreb, impressing with his strength and aerial ability, and stands at 6ft 3in tall.

Arsenal fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, believing that he is a more sensible target than Dayot Upamecano, and could be an ideal partner for William Saliba as a left-footed defender.

Some really hope that a deal does go through, believing that Gabriel ticks so many boxes for Arsenal, even if he may cost more than the £30million suggested.

I would rather have Gabriel then upamecano in the summer Gabriel is a left CB good partner for saliba only 22 from Lille — Martinelli SZN (@GoonerDaniel) February 5, 2020

i like this a lot actually, sounds like we can't get upa or that level of guy, bringing him in would be great and it should help pepe at the same time. https://t.co/0BD35MAlpi — GoonAFC (@GunnerLDN3) February 5, 2020

i hope we can get this man he is a beast https://t.co/C8ee1cUhar — حزومبل (@Ta_Hazem11) February 5, 2020

A 22 year old, 6'3 tall, left footed CB. At least we have the right idea. https://t.co/n82GKUTxue — Lacompactdisc (@Lacompactdisc) February 5, 2020

No way, Magalhães is a better option for @Arsenal than Upamecano because Upamecano has had a couple of big injuries already, and we don't need any more injury prone centre backs. Also Gabriel has a greater physical presence (6ft3 or 6ft4) than Upamecano. — Ahmad (@ahmadtayob) February 4, 2020

Good player gooner gotta be realistic upamenaco ain’t coming he plays for a ucl side competing plus u also got Barca Man City n real mardid all looking for CB gotta look at other targets — AKHG (@akhgooner) February 5, 2020

I like the intent... Just really hope we get it done.

Magalhaes looks like a really solid player. 22 y/o, imposing 6ft 3" frame, good eye for a pass & left footed. Good long term partner for Saliba at LCB — Blanco (@Blanco_N5) February 4, 2020

I watch every game of Lille. Qualities : strength, good header, pace, LF, tall, passing. Weakness : lack of concentration sometimes(cf Lille in UCL) , can improve his positioning. Imo a top defender in the future but has to work and to be backed with experienced players. 40-50M€ — Raph, The Homie (@lRaaph) February 4, 2020

I am impressed with him saw his clips on u tube...good passing range, eye for passes can break the lines, speed and tackle not sure if he can carry the ball forward. Was not there in the couple of u tube clips which I saw. Definitely worth returning — Jai Mahakal (@breakruless) February 3, 2020