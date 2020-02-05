Quick links

'I like this a lot': Some Arsenal fans react after hearing January move for 22-year-old failed

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal are reportedly keen on Lille defender Gabriel.

Lille's Gabriel during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Montpellier HSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on December 13, 2019 in Lille, France.

Arsenal snapped up two new defenders in the January transfer window, aiding Mikel Arteta at least until the end of the season.

Flamengo centre back Pablo Mari and Southampton right back Cedric Soares have both arrived on loan until the end of the season, with permanent moves available.

Cedric offers depth behind Hector Bellerin, whilst Mari brings some balance to Arteta's back line given that he is left-footed – a highly desirable feature for a team that plays out from the back.

 

Mari is a bit of a punt at this point, and it seems that Arsenal did have another target in mind for that left-sided centre back role – Lille star Gabriel.

Le10 Sport reported earlier this week that Arsenal and Everton had both made a series of offers for the Brazilian, but Lille just wouldn't budge – and have now handed him a new deal.

That may be to maximise the money Lille can bring in this summer, as The Sun claim that Arsenal are still keen to launch a £30million move for him at the end of the season.

Lille's Gabriel during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Pierre Mauroy on January 26, 2020 in Lille, France.

The 22-year-old has become a regular for Lille after loan spells at Bastia and Dinamo Zagreb, impressing with his strength and aerial ability, and stands at 6ft 3in tall.

Arsenal fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, believing that he is a more sensible target than Dayot Upamecano, and could be an ideal partner for William Saliba as a left-footed defender.

Some really hope that a deal does go through, believing that Gabriel ticks so many boxes for Arsenal, even if he may cost more than the £30million suggested.

