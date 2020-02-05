Quick links

'He's the boss': Martin Keown raves about Newcastle star after Oxford clash

Premier League Newcastle United are in the FA Cup 5th round after Jamaal Lascelles starred for Steve Bruce's side away at Oxford United.

Newcastle United's Jamaal Lascelles during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Martin Keown was full of praise for Newcastle United’s backline during their FA Cup triumph over Oxford United on Tuesday with captain Jamaal Lascelles standing out at the Kassam Stadium, speaking on the BBC (4 February, 8pm).

For the first time since Mike Ashley’s 2007 takeover, The Magpies have reached the FA Cup fifth round after surviving a scare to beat plucky League One opposition during a five-goal thriller in midweek.

Allan Saint-Maximin’s stunning solo goal in extra time proved to be the winner but Lascelles was arguably the Man of the Match, producing a superb captain’s performance at the heart of Steve Bruce’s back three.

 

The former Nottingham Forest youngster was his typical commanding self on the night, winning countless aerial duels and brilliantly clearing a Marcus Browne volley off the goalline in the first half.

And Keown, himself a top-class centre-back in his playing days for Arsenal, was understandably impressed by the way Lascelles went about his business in ultra-professional fashion.

Matty Taylor of Oxford United in action with Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium...

“He’s really been in the mood. He just loves heading it, he’s the boss in there,” the former Premier League winner said of Lascelles, who outshone Fabian Schar and Florian Lejeune on the night.

“The back three has been really well organised. They are reading the game beautifully.”

Oxford scored twice in the final few minutes of normal time to ensure another half an hour would be played at the Kassam, but there was little Lascelles could do about Liam Kelly’s pinpoint free-kick or Nathan Holland’s beautifully controlled volley at the death.

And if Lascelles can take that form into the Premier League over the next few months, a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad might not be beyond him.

Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 4, 2020 in Oxford, England.

