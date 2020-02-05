'He's been one of the best': Manager shares name of West Ham player he wanted to sign

Benfica allegedly wanted West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Benfica boss Bruno Lage has been challenged about a signing that the club missed out on over the summer, and he has now given a name.

As quoted by Mais Fubtol, Lage admitted that he wanted to sign West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski before the start of the season, identifying him as one of the best shot-stoppers around.

However, Lage admitted that the pursuit of Fabianski ended in September, with the Pole seemingly no longer on Benfica's radar.

“It was Fabianski, the [West Ham] goalkeeper,” said Lage. “At our home, we look at the big players. He's been one of the best in the league. And it is important that people understand the way we work; this was a situation that was closed in September,” he added.

Why September is unclear, though that is the month in which Fabianski picked up a hip injury, sidelining him for around three months.

Maybe Benfica felt that targeting him again in January would be a risk given the injury, especially given that the Polish star will be turning 35 in April.

Since making a 2018 move from Swansea City, Fabianski has been superb for West Ham, continuing to show that he is one of the finest shot-stoppers in the Premier League.

Losing him would be a colossal blow to West Ham, as seen when he was out injured earlier this season, and fans will be delighted that Benfica didn't come back in for him in the summer.

Hopefully, that's the end of his potential transfer story, but Lage bringing up Fabianski right now seems curious, given that the interest was allegedly shelved months ago.