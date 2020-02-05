'Going to have to be sold': Campbell sends warning about the future of £56m Arsenal ace

Arsenal signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2018.

Kevin Campbell has warned that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will 'have to be sold' by Arsenal in the summer if he decides to run his contract down at the club.

Speaking to AFTV, former Arsenal striker, Campbell, shared his thoughts on Aubameyang's future, as he made it clear that a decision to either sell him or extend his contract needs to be made in the summer.

“It's all going to come to a head in the summer,” Campbell told AFTV. “If Aubameyang isn't going to sign they're going to have to sell him. They are going to have to get something for him in order to replace him.

“Cannot afford to lose his goals, but a different solution has to come about and this is where a lot of the trust in Arteta is going to come into place.

“If he's going to run his contract down then he's going to have to be sold. You have to get a replacement. Let's say they're not going to replace him [after he's sold] that money has to be used for other parts of the team. I think that's really important. If we don't re-sign Aubameyang that money we sell Aubameyang for has to to be used to strengthen other areas.”

Aubameyang, who signed for the Gunners for £56 million in 2018 [BBC Sport], has 18-months left on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium [transfermarkt], and there's no doubt that the Arsenal supporters will be keen for him to sign on the dotted line.

The manner in which the North London club have dealt with contract situations over the years has been pretty dreadful - from Alexis Sanchez to Aaron Ramsey.

Whilst Arsenal fans will want him to stay on at the club beyond the summer, the club simply cannot, from a financial perspective, allow yet another of their top stars to run down his contract.

Arsenal's current situation doesn't help the cause in wanting Aubameyang to stay because there's no doubt that he would want to play Champions League football next season.

Whilst it's highly unlikely that will come via a top-four finish for Mikel Arteta, he can perhaps still deliver that via the Europa League. These crop of players reached the final last season, so they are well aware of what it takes to get to the final hurdle. It's now just a case of getting over it.