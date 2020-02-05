Gary Lineker reacts on Twitter to Liverpool win over Shrewsbury

Liverpool are into the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Liverpool's youngsters proved Jurgen Klopp right as they managed to beat Shrewsbury Town at Anfield.

The Reds won 1-0 after a second half own goal from Ro'Shaun Williams when he headed past his own goalkeeper.

First team boss Jurgen Klopp was not at the game, assigning under-23 boss Nigel Critchley to take charge.

 

This was criticised, with fans and pundits accusing him of disrespecting the FA Cup.

But Liverpool fielded a team capable of seeing off their lower league opponents.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker commended the Reds on their performance.

Liverpool don't have it easy in  the fifth round at all. They will need their first team players back.

They face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in a tie to be played on the first weekend of March.

