Fortnite: Update 11.50 patch notes and Harley Quinn challenges

The patch notes for update 11.50 and the leaked Harley Quinn challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 is coming to an end on February 20th. However, before the second season arrives, PlayStation 4 players will have an exclusive tournament to participate in, and even before that there will be a Birds Of Prey crossover event with a Harley Quinn skin and set of challenges. Epic Games have released update 11.50 today on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, and in this article you'll find its patch notes.

It was Forbes who predicted awhile back that the next Fortnite crossover event would be with Warner Bros. for Birds Of Prey. This was then followed up by teases from Epic Games and Warner Bros., and recently there have been leaks of the Harley Quinn skin and set of challenges to accompany her arrival.

Below you'll find the patch notes for the recently released update 11.50 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, as well as what to expect from the Birds Of Prey crossover.

Fortnite update 11.50 patch notes for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Update 11.50 has been released for Fortnite on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, and Epic Games have also shared some patch notes.

Per the official patch notes posted on the Epic Games website, update 11.50 has unvaulted the launch pad for non-competitive playlists. It has also implemented the heavily-anticipated chaos physics engine.

Epic Games' blog post also mentions that the game's newest event will begin soon, but it doesn't provide a specific date.

With Birds Of Prey coming out in cinemas on February 7th, it's possible that the crossover will commence on the very same day.

Below you'll find the patch notes for update 11.50:

The new event starts soon! Check back here later today for more details.

In non-competitive playlists, the Launch Pad has been unvaulted.

Implemented Unreal Engine’s Chaos physics system, mentioned previously here.

At launch, our goal is to ensure that Fortnite still feels like what you would expect. We’ll be closely monitoring your feedback from the in-game Feedback tool for any issues you may be experiencing.



To report issues via the in-game Feedback tool, select Feedback in the main menu and choose Bug. We encourage you to put “Physics” in the subject line and include a concise message in the body that accurately describes the issue(s) you’re experiencing.

Bug fixes:

Resolved an issue involving some players’ completion of the “Search chests in a single match” Chaos Rising Challenge not being saved.

The “Earn Gold Scavenger Medals” Rippley vs. Sludge Overtime Challenge now tracks progress properly.

The Sidegrading feature is no longer present in competitive playlists. Its presence in these playlists was unintentional, as noted in our v11.40 post.

Resolved an issue involving new players on consoles having difficulty matchmaking after first linking their Epic account.

Addressed reports of iOS players activating their device’s swipe-up feature when trying to press inventory buttons.

Harley Quinn challenges for Fortnite

We know what the Harley Quinn challenges for Fortnite are thanks to leaker HYPEX.

This leaker has also shown what her skin looks like and fans of the terribly bad Suicide Squad will be pleased to know that it successfully resembles Margot Robbie's portrayal.

Completing three of the Harley Quinn challenges will unlock a reward item. This is a skin variant of Harley from the upcoming Birds Of Prey movie.

The Harley Quinn Fortnite challenges are as follows:

Place top 30 in solos, duos, or squads

Place top 20 in solos, duos, or squads

Place top 10 in solos, duos, or squads

Hit weakpoints (100)

Deal damage with pickaxes to opponents (100)

