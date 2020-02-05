FIFA 20: All Daniel James challenges to get 86-rated Future Stars Ultimate Team card

A look at all the Daniel James Future Stars Academy challenges in FIFA 20 so you can get the Manchester United player's 86-rated Ultimate Team card.

Manchester United have had a considerably poor season by their historically lofty standards. However, one of the bright points at the start of the 19/20 Premier League campaign was the arrival of Daniel James who played out of his skin. Although the Welshman's performances have been flat the past few months, EA Sports have still released an 86-rated FIFA 20 Future Stars Ultimate Team card for the winger. And all you need to do to get it is complete an assortment of challenges.

The FIFA 20 Future Stars Ultimate Team cards are boosted versions of players under the age of 23. These are limited-time attainables which include the likes of Joao Felix at 92, Rodrygo at 91, Arsenal's Martinelli at 90, and Chelsea's Mason Mount at 88.

Daniel James' inclusion is probably more contentious than the names mentioned above, but it doesn't matter whether you think he's a good player or not as everyone should want to exploit his OP pace.

PLAYSTATION 4: Early Access full game release time for Dreams

FIFA 20 Daniel James challenges

There are bunch of FIFA 20 Future Stars Academy challenges that need to be completed to unlock the 86-rated Daniel James FUT card.

These challenges are as follows (via Manchester Evening News):

A Future Star: Assist three goals using Premier League players to earn a 75 LM Future Stars Academy Daniel James

Made in Wales: Score two goals using 75 OVR James

A Red Devil in the Making: Assist two goals using 75 OVR James

A Promising Start: Score using 75 OVR James in three separate matches to earn the 80 ST Future Stars Academy Daniel James

First Timer: Score a volley using 80 OVR James in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty

They Call Him Fishy: Score a chip shot using 80 OVR James in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty

Climbing The Ranks: Score a low driven shot using 80 OVR James in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty to earn an 82 RM Future Stars Academy Daniel James

Classic Crosser: Assist five goals with a cross using 82 OVR James in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty

Dominant Dragon: Score two goals using 82 OVR James in two separate Squad Battles wins on min. Legendary difficulty

Score and assist using 82 OVR James in eight separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty

Consistent Performer: Play 15 games with Daniel James in your starting lineup

As for the highest-rated Daniel James Future Stars card itself, it's rated at 86 with the following stats:

98 Pace

92 Shooting

90 Passing

87 Dribbling

35 Defence

71 Physicality

While it's laughable that James' physicality is anything than higher 50 when all he does is flop to the ground and scream foul, his pace and shooting undoubtedly makes him highly desirable.

FORTNITE: How to participate in PS4 tournament with $1,000,000 prize pool

It should make Manchester United fans want him in their FIFA 20 team for the first time, so go and complete the Future Stars challenges to unlock his world class potential according to EA.