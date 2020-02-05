Everton star claims Ancelotti is now doing something ex-Toffee manager target did

Everton ace Bernard has been in form under Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton midfielder Bernard has told the club's official website that Carlo Ancelotti is now using him in a similar way to former Toffees target Paulo Fonseca.

The Brazilian has often shown glimpses of his quality since joining Everton in 2018, and fans have seen more moments of quality lately.

Bernard has been a creative force since Ancelotti's appointment, and the stats look very good, starting with three key passes and three successful dribbles against Burnley on Boxing Day.

In the 1-0 win over Brighton in January, Bernard managed four key passes and three successful dribbles, before picking up an assist against Newcastle United last month too.

Bernard was an unused substitute in the 3-2 win over Watford on Saturday afternoon, but may be hoping to be involved against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has been handed a role on the left, cutting inside to not only create and get involved, but also clear out room for Lucas Digne to get forward, and his creative influence under Ancelotti seems bigger than it was under Silva.

Now, Bernard has admitted that he is really happy with how he is performing, and believes that Ancelotti is now using him in the same way Paulo Fonseca was at Shakhtar Donetsk, playing him inside from the left flank.

What's ironic about that is Everton wanted Fonseca as their new manager in 2018 (Liverpool Echo), meaning Bernard could have followed him to Everton and been playing under him again – but instead, he's working for a manager who now wants to use him in a similar way, and it's perfect for him.

“I am really happy with my performances and that I have been able to help the team,” said Bernard. “Part of that is the freedom Carlo Ancelotti has given me to play. Now it is a process of development and understanding what the coach wants from you, evolving and developing day to day. What the manager has asked from me is to look to find spaces between the defensive lines. I have been able to find this space, receive the ball and turn around and play it quickly.”

“The freedom Carlo has given me is enabling me to find these spaces. And the process of learning under Carlo has been very quick because I played in that role previously. This is the way I played at Shakhtar Donetsk under Paulo Fonseca. Playing inside, you are closer to the goal, so more opportunities will come about: opportunities to help your teammates and, like against Newcastle, chances to shoot. I had one shot which went just over and and another from outside the box saved by the keeper. I will look to create assists for my teammates but also have in mind the scoring opportunities which may come about,” he added.