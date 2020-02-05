Quick links

'Real shame', 'poor lad': Some Everton fans react to worrying injury update

Morgan Feeney of Everton during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton on January 15, 2018 in Enfield, England.
Everton academy ace Morgan Feeney has returned to Goodison Park after suffering an injury while out on loan.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to bemoan the injury suffered by Toffees academy ace Morgan Feeney which could potentially rule him out for the rest of the season.

The Toffees Under-23 defender is highly rated at Goodison Park, having captained his side to a Premier League 2 and Premier League Cup double last term, and has made two senior appearances for Everton (Transfermarkt).

Feeney was previously described him by Under-23s boss David Unsworth as a "terrific" prospect, hailing his leadership skills (official website) and also deeming him from the "Dave Watson school of defending".

 

 

The Bootle-born player, who was also in the Under-23s team that won the Premier League 2 title in 2017, had linked up on a loan until the end of the season with League One side Tranmere Rovers in January.

However, Feeney suffered a hamstring injury in his first game for the Birkenhead club, being taken off against Bolton in injury time at the end of the second half on Saturday, and has now returned to Finch Farm for treatment.

The Liverpool Echo has suggested that there are concerns from the Everton camp about severity of the hamstring problem, which could mean Feeney may miss the remainder of the campaign.

Some Everton fans have had their say on the player's untimely return to Goodison Park:

