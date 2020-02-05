Eriksen finally shares what Mourinho said to him after he told him he wanted to leave Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho offloaded Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan in the January transfer window.

Christian Eriksen has told BBC Sport that he thought Jose Mourinho did a good job at Tottenham Hotspur from the time he took over.

Mourinho only played Eriksen sporadically during his last few months with Spurs, with the Dane known to be looking to move on.

The Portuguese boss never did reveal what was said in conversations between the pair, but in the press he always intimated that Eriksen was likely to leave.

Eriksen took on board a great deal of criticism in his final few months at Tottenham, with his performances heavily scrutinised.

But the Inter Milan signing insists that he shares no hard feelings towards Mourinho.

“When the window is not open, there can only be talk. There cannot be anything concrete,” Eriksen said.

“I think Mourinho did well. He could have said 'he wants to leave, so he is not going to play any more'. He didn't do that.

"After I told him where my feelings were and what I would like to do, he told me just to be happy and if I was needed I would play. I was needed in a few games where I did make a difference. It was more as an extra rather than in the starting XI of course.”

Eriksen was a key player at Tottenham for much of his seven years at the club, but he failed to show his best this term.

The 27-year-old claimed just two goals and two assists in 20 Premier League matches for Tottenham in his final season at the club.

Since moving to Inter, Eriksen has now played twice, but he is yet to make a particularly big impact at the San Siro.