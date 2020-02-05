Meet Ragnorak star Emma Bones - Instagram, age and previous roles of Norwegian actress

Netflix's Ragnarok is filled with plenty of Norwegian acting talent including Gry actress Emma Bones.

While Netflix is obviously best known for its big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher, recent years have seen the streaming giant having to adapt to an ever more competitive market.

As a result, we've seen a wave of new documentary series and international films and TV series.

The latest of these international TV series is the Norwegian creation, Ragnarok, which is not only captivating audiences with its gripping storyline but also introduces us to a whole new cast of relatively unknown actors.

One of these new acting talents is 20-year-old actress Emma Bones.

The story of Ragnarok

Netflix's Ragnarok, not to be confused with Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok, is a Norwegian drama series, helmed by Danish production company SAM, that follows a group of school-age teenagers as their small town, Edda, is beset by pollution, melting glaciers and unpredictable weather.

Only a superhuman force, a socially awkward boy by the name of Magne who has the powers of Thor himself, can stop the coming end of days and protect the town from Ragnarok.

Meet Gry actress Emma Bones

Netflix's Ragnarok is centred mainly around a group of teenage students at Edda Secondary School.

One of that group and a love interest of Magne is Gry Isunget who is played by Norwegian actress Emma Bones who, at the age of just 20, is only just starting out in her acting career.

After making her acting debut in 2018, Ragnarok is Emma's third and biggest role to date.

Away from acting, Emma Bones is also highly active on the social media site Instagram where she has over 17,000 followers at the time of writing.

What else has Emma Bones been in?

As mentioned, Emma Bones' appearance in Ragnarok is only her third acting role.

Her debut came in 2018 with an appearance on the Norwegian TV series Home Ground (Heimebane) where she played the role of Camilla Mikkelsen in 18 episodes according to IMDb.

Following on from that, in 2019, Emma appeared in the short horror film Satans Barn before the biggest role of her career came round in the form of Netflix's Ragnarok.

Ragnarok is available to stream now on Netflix after it released on January 31st.