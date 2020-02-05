Dreams Early Access: Full game release time for PS4 revealed!

The release time for the Early Access version of Dreams which unlocks the full game prematurely for PS4 owners.

Media Molecule's Dreams is one of the most anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusives due to it being an unpredictable product that is literally endless. You can create films, art, music, video games, and even eerily accurate recreations of cancelled and removed gems such as P.T. Its release date coincides with Valentine's Day for mostly everyone, but those who signed up for the Early Access will unlock the full game at an earlier release time.

Although Dreams will be a PlayStation 4 exclusive at launch, like Horizon Zero Dawn it will eventually land on PC. At least, that's the plan according to Media Molecule co-founder and art director, Kareem Ettouney (via PC Gamer). The Little Big Planet on steroids title would be fantastic on PC, but if you own a Sony console you won't want to wait potentially years for it to eventually arrive on the master race.

If you signed up for the Early Access version of Dreams last year, you'll be happy to know that its scheduled release time for the full game is few days earlier than Valentine's Day.

FORTNITE: How to participate in PS4 tournament with $1,000,000 prize pool

Dreams Early Access: When is the release date for the full game?

The full game release time for Early Access owners of Dreams is 12pm GMT on February 11th (4am PST/7am EST).

Media Molecule will be releasing a Creator Patch for this specified date and time, and this update will provide Early Access owners with a slew of new content.

As for people who didn't sign up for the Early Access version, the full game will be released on February 14th.

In regard to what will be added via the Creator Patch, Media Molecule have provided an overview on the official PlayStation Blog.

There will be a feature length film adventure called Art's Dreams. Its description is as follows:

"This feature film length adventure follows former jazz musician Art as he dreams about his life, past and present, and realises he needs to make amends with his fellow bandmates.

The journey takes him through a series of dream-like situations involving him and a whole cast of wonderful fantasy characters, such as D-Bug, a helpful little robot with an electric personality and Frances, a hammer wielding teddy bear. Will he get his shot at redemption, or will his dreams become nightmares?"

In addition to the above Jazz-focused adventure, Early Access players will also receive new creator kits named Welcome Home and Ample Temple.

Media Molecule will also be adding a new intro for the homespace area with extra tutorials, the UI will be updated to make it easier to find specific creations, and there will be various changes to the creation tools.

TEMTEM: When will the Pokémon-like MMO land on PS4?

In short, Early Access players will receive the full version of Dreams on February 11th. Those who didn't buy the Early Access version will only have to wait until February 14th.