'Don't think I'll ever change': Sky Sports pundit makes Leeds prediction fans will love

Leeds United are still sitting in the automatic places despite producing poor results recently.

Andy Hinchcliffe has stated that he is still backing Leeds United to earn promotion via the automatic places as he made it clear that he doesn't think he will 'ever change that'.

Speaking to Sky Sports' EFL Podcast, Hinchcliffe acknowledged that those same problems are reoccurring for Leeds, but given how they play, he stated that he simply couldn't look past them, as fans will love his comments.

"I didn't think history would repeat itself," Hinchliffe told the EFL Podcast. "I thought Leeds were stronger this season and their in-game stats tell you they are stronger. They dominate every team that they play.

"But if you don't take your chances. You look at Kiko Casilla for the Wigan goal, the keeper wasn't strong enough and it was a bit of a freak goal to give away. But these freak goals tend to happen to Leeds.

"But I am sure Bielsa will say 'our game plan, look out our stats, if we keep doing this then it's just down to us. It's not about the opposition causing us problems, we are causing ourselves problems'. So, I still tip them to finish in the top-two and I don't think I'll ever change that in the way they play."

It was a case of same old same old for Leeds over the weekend, who suffered another home defeat to Wigan, which understandably brought back bad memories from last season.

Dominate possession. Create a lot of chances. Miss guilt-edge chances. Patrick Bamford at the heart of it all. The opposition takes their rare chance. And then, Leeds leave empty-handed.

It's a list that the Leeds faithful could check off in quite a lot games under Marcelo Bielsa, both during this campaign and the previous season.

It is understandable that the Leeds fans are feeling nervous and a sense of Deja vu with how they are playing because they know what's coming.

But, they can only take the positives and that is that they are still sitting in the automatic places and three points against top-two chasers Nottingham Forest over the weekend would bring the good-feeling vibes back.